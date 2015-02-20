​Bob's Blog: Combatting extremism, revisiting immigration

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - Another week, and another round of questions about the fight against ISIS.

This week the White House hosted a summit on "countering violent extremism." That's a lot of fancy words to basically say this: The Obama administration is looking for ways to root out terrorism.

President Obama delivered a strong speech on Thursday, and his administration is certainly now "on the record" when it comes to militant extremism. But the president's critics, mainly Republicans, are calling this a feel-good exercise that didn't produce tangible strategies to take on violent Islamic extremism.

We also learned that the White House did not think to invite FBI Director James Comey to the event. He, of course, is the nation's top official responsible for preventing terrorist attacks. It boggles the mind.

As we look for answers, we'll talk to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. And we'll also about another important issue - President Obama's executive orders on immigration were stopped in its tracks by a Texas judge. What does this mean going forward?

On the issue of immigration, we'll hear from the man who brought the lawsuit against the President's executive actions: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The Republican just took office last month and has already scored his first major political victory. But will it last? Some aren't sure if the ruling will hold up under further legal scrutiny. And what about the millions of illegal immigrants - their legal status hangs in the balance while we figure this all out.

We'll get insight and analysis on the challenge facing the world in fighting terrorism from our panel of experts: Danbielle Pletka of the American Enterprise Institute, David Ignatius of the Washington Post, Michele Flournoy, a former senior Pentagon official who now heads the Center for New American Security, and Farah Pandith, the State Department's former Special Representative to Muslim Communities.

Finally, we'll sit down with David Axelrod, former senior advisor to President Obama. He's out with a new book called "Believer: My Forty Years in Politics," that details his political career, including his experiences with a young Barack Obama in Chicago. Few know the president better than he does.

