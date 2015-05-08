​Bob's Blog: 2016 heats up

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - The Republican field of presidential candidates doubled this week as two first-time candidates and one well-known name threw their hats in the race.

Dr. Ben Carson and former HP-CEO and one-time Senate candidate Carly Fiorina declared their candidacies, but the big announcement came from Hope. Hope Arkansas that is. On Sunday, we'll talk to former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who won the Iowa caucuses in 2008 and hopes to expand on his previous success in his second bid for president as he kicked off his second run for the White House from his home state.

On the Democratic side, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton still holds a commanding lead in the polls. But will the primary voters satisfied, or do they want a more liberal option? We'll talk to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who currently the only candidate challenging her in the Democratic primary.

For analysis of the latest round of announcements, we'll talk to two insiders who know the ins and outs of presidential campaigns: Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who ran for the Republican nomination in 2012, and Stephanie Cutter, the deputy campaign manager for President Obama's re-election.

As always, we'll turn to our panel for analysis and insight on the big news of the week. On Sunday, we'll sit down with Susan Page of USA Today, John Heileman of Bloomberg Politics, Mark Leibovich of The New York Times Magazine and Ron Fournier of National Journal.

Finally, we'll bring on Jarrett Bell, sports columnist for USA Today, to talk about the latest on "deflategate" and what the cheating scandal means for star quarterback Tom Brady and the entire NFL.

We hope you'll tune in this Sunday. Check your local listings.