Bob Uecker, longtime Milwaukee Brewers announcer known as "Mr. Baseball," dies at age 90

Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker "Mr. Baseball" and honors from the Hall of Fame, has died, the baseball commissioner's office confirmed to CBS News. He was 90.

The Brewers announced Uecker died Thursday morning, calling it "one of the most difficult days in Milwaukee Brewers history." In a statement released by the club, Uecker's family said he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023.

"Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter," the family said.

Uecker was best known as a colorful comedian and broadcaster who earned his nickname during one of his numerous appearances on Johnny Carson's late night show.

Milwaukee Brewers play-by-play announcer Bob Uecker stands in the dugout prior to the game between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 3, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jeffrey Phelps/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Uecker signed his first professional contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and reached the majors in 1962. He'd last six seasons in the big leagues as a backup catcher, finishing with a .200 average and 14 homers.

He won a World Series ring with St. Louis in 1964 and also played for Atlanta and Philadelphia.

"Career highlights? I had two," he often joked. "I got an intentional walk from Sandy Koufax and I got out of a rundown against the Mets."

Uecker also befriended former Brewers owner and MLB commissioner Bud Selig, who initially hired him as a scout. Selig liked to joke about how Uecker's initial scouting report was stained with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Selig eventually brought Uecker to the broadcast booth. Uecker became the voice of the Brewers in 1971, in the second year after the team moved from Seattle.

