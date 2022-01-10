One of Bob Saget's final posts was a tribute to Betty White and reflection on afterlife: "I don't know what happens when we die"

One of Bob Saget's final social media posts was a tribute to comedy legend, Betty White, in which he shared his own wonders about the afterlife. White died on New Year's Eve, just a little more than a week before Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room.

"Betty White. This amazing woman was exactly who you wanted her to be," Saget wrote on Instagram on December 31. "Razor sharp wit, smart, kind, hilarious, sincere, and so full of love."

White died on New Year's Eve, just weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday. Saget, best known for his comedy acts and role as patriarch Danny Tanner on "Full House," was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on Sunday.

White's death prompted Saget to write about his own experiences with the late actress and comedian, who he described as a "remarkable talent and human being."

"We were on an ABC jet once for a junket and I was sitting across from her, both of us sipping Bloody Mary's. We had been laughing for hours — I looked into her eyes and faux romantically said, 'How 'bout it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?'" he wrote in the post. "She answered me before I had a chance to finish the invite — 'Of course, Bob, you go in there first and I'll meet you as soon as I finish my drink.'"

"And then of course she went right to sipping from her straw," he said. "I waited in that bathroom for over two hours. (That would be the joke on a joke part, in case you take things literally.)"

Saget wrote that White had always said the "love of her life" was her husband Allen Ludden, who died in 1981. Ludden, a game show host, died of cancer at 62 years old, according to The New York Times, with White at his bedside. The pair had been married for 17 years, according to The Times.

"If things work out by Betty's design — in the afterlife, they are reunited," Saget wrote on Instagram. "I don't know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this."

Saget's death has also left an impact on the entertainment industry, with many former co-stars and friends describing him as a "kind" person who greatly influenced those around him.

"If you didn't know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply," actor Jason Alexander tweeted. "He was the definition of 'a good egg.' Too soon he leaves."