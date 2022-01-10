Bob Saget, comedian and "Full House" star, has died at 65

Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room." The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the sheriff's office said.

Members of Saget's family also confirmed the comedian's death. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the family said in a statement.

A cause of death was not immediately announced.

Bob Saget performs at the Wiltern Theater on July 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz

Saget had just begun a standup comedy tour at the time of his death. He had performed in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on January 8 and tweeted early Sunday morning about the show.

"I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight," he wrote. "I'm happily addicted again to this s***."

It was only the second show of the tour. His next performance had been scheduled for January 28 in West Palm Beach.

In 1987, Saget landed a starring role in the ABC sitcom "Full House," which ran for eight seasons. He got his big break while working as the warm-up comic for the TV show "Bosom Buddies" thanks to producer Jeff Franklin, who would go on to create "Full House."

"He said he knew about Bob's edgy side but he knew that I could also be the Richie Cunningham of the show," Saget told "CBS This Morning" in 2017.

In addition to his acting work, Saget was also a successful comedian. His standup act was filled with coarse language and sexual humor, creating a stark contrast with the family-friendly image he projected on the sitcom that made him a household name.

"People were surprised. I was playing in Vancouver one night in a casino up there, and there was a lady that just started to walk," he said in 2017. "But for the most part I always adapt in a chameleon-like way to the audience. I don't purposely go, 'I'm gonna be crass here,' if they're not enjoying it, you know. I want to get laughs."

In 1989, Saget also became the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos." Saget appeared on both shows until "Full House" was canceled in 1995. He would go on to host "AFV" for another two years. After Saget left the program in 1997, the show was briefly shelved by ABC before being brought back again as a midseason replacement in 1998 with new hosts.

Saget would end up returning to both shows decades later. He co-hosted a 20th anniversary special for "America's Funniest Home Videos" in 2009 and would occasionally appear on Netflix's "Full House" reboot, "Fuller House," for which he reprised the role of Danny Tanner.

Saget also provided the narration for all nine seasons of the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother."

Saget would occasionally find himself behind the camera as well. He directed the ABC TV movie "For Hope," which was based on his late sister, Gay, who died at age 47 of scleroderma. Saget's other sister, Andrea, died at age 32 of an aneurysm.

Saget also directed the 1998 film "Dirty Work" starring Norm Macdonald, who died in September at age 61.

John Stamos, Saget's co-star on "Full House," tweeted Sunday that he was "broken."

"I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," he added.