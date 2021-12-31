Betty White, legendary actress and icon, has died at 99
Beloved actress and cultural icon Betty White has died, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People. She was 99, just a few weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17.
"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas said to People in a statement. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."
Download our Free App
For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.