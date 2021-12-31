Live

Betty White, legendary actress and icon, has died at 99

/ CBS News

Betty White
Actress Betty White attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) 44th Annual Beastly Ball at Los Angeles Zoo on June 14, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Beloved actress and cultural icon Betty White has died, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People. She was 99, just a few weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas said to People in a statement. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again." 

First published on December 31, 2021 / 3:09 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

