Co-stars and friends react to Bob Saget's death: "Complete and utter shock"

The sudden death of Bob Saget on Sunday has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. The 65-year-old, known for his stand-up comedy and his role as "Full House" dad Danny Tanner, is now being remembered by his former co-stars and friends for his kindness and love.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on Sunday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that there was no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget had been on his "I Don't Do Negative" stand-up comedy tour. He had just completed his second performance in Jacksonville on Saturday.

"I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26," Saget posted on Instagram after the show. "I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. ... Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s***."

News of Saget's passing drew a quick response from many of his on-screen "Full House" family members. John Stamos, who portrayed Saget's brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis on the show for nearly a decade, said Sunday that he is "broken" by the Saget's death.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," he said. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Dave Coulier, who played Saget's "Full House" best friend, said, "My heart is broken."

He also posted a photo of him and Saget holding hands at a benefit event in 2017, saying "I'll never let go, brother."

Saget's on-screen daughters for the show also released statements. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who both played his "Full House" character Danny Tanner's youngest daughter Michelle, said Sunday that he was "the most loving, compassionate and generous man."

"We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," the twin sisters said.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's oldest daughter DJ on "Full House" and in the later spin-off "Fuller House," posted photos of her and Saget on set. The photos show her and Saget hugging, as well as Saget preparing to walk her down the aisle when her character gets married on the show.

"I don't want to say goodbye," she wrote. "35 years wasn't long enough."

Many others joined in to remember the actor. Actor Drew Carey, host of CBS' "The Price is Right," said Sunday that "this one hurts."

"I loved Bob Saget. He gave me so much encouragement when I first started out," he said. "He was a real friend to me too. Not just a mentor. I always looked up to him."

Actor Jason Alexander, known for his role as George Costanza on "Seinfeld," said that "the loss of Bob Saget hits deep."

"If you didn't know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply," Alexander tweeted. "He was the definition of 'a good egg.' Too soon he leaves."

The Screen Actors Guild said Sunday that the union is "deeply saddened" by Saget's passing.

"From stand-up to sitcoms to America's Funniest Home Videos, he made the world laugh for the last four decades," the union tweeted. "Our condolences to his wife, children and his many fans."