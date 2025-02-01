Blue Ridge Beef recalls natural dog food across 8 states over salmonella risk

Blue Ridge Beef recalled their natural mix for dog food across eight states, the FDA said Friday in an alert. The company is recalling 5,700 lbs. of their 2 lb log Natural Mix due to a contamination of salmonella.

In December, Blue Ridge Beef recalled 9,600 pounds of Puppy Mix sold in seven U.S. states after a customer in Virginia reported their litter was sickened. Testing confirmed the product was contaminated with salmonella, the FDA said.

The recent products were distributed between Jan. 3, 2025, to Jan. 24, 2025. Packaged in clear plastic, the dog food was sold in retail stores. The lot numbers for the product were # N25/12/31 (Lot numbers are stamped in the clips on the end of the chubs/bags) with UPC# 854298001054.

CBS News reached out to Blue Ridge Beef for comment on Saturday.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Blue Ridge Beef natural mix for dogs has been recalled due to Salmonella. FDA

Infected pets may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, while other pets might only have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain, the FDA said. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

The FDA recommends if a pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms to contact a veterinarian.

People infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with symptoms usually starting six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although most recover without treatment within a week, some people, especially the young and the old, may experience more severe illnesses that require treatment or hospitalization.

States impacted:

Virginia

Maryland

Pennsylvania

Connecticut

Massachusetts

New York State

Tennessee

Rhode Island

