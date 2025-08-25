Blue Bell ice cream containing nuts recalled over allergy risk posed by mislabeling

Blue Bell ice cream, sold at Walmart, Kroger and other retailers, is voluntarily recalling some of its products because it was mislabeled, posing an allergy risk to consumers.

The company is recalling half-gallon cartons of its Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream, which was packaged in cartons misidentifying the flavor as Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Moo-llennium contains almonds, walnuts and pecans, which are undeclared on the label because of the packaging error. As a result, people with allergies to such contents could suffer a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the ice cream, the Food and Drug Administration announced Friday.

A Blue Bell employee identified the mistake when they were restocking a retailer, the FDA said. No illnesses or adverse reactions related to the error have been reported to-date, according to the FDA.

A limited quantity of ice cream containing nuts was mislabeled, and is being recalled. Food and Drug Administration

The recalled ice cream cartons have code 061027524 on their lids.

The affected ice cream half-gallons were distributed to stores across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida Panhandle, Northwest Georgia, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Southwest Virginia, according to the FDA.

Consumers who purchased the ice cream cartons may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.