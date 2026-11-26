Constanța, Romania – Out on the Black Sea, the Romanian Navy is always on the lookout for the deadly debris of a war it isn't fighting.

It's a front of the Russia-Ukraine war that most people rarely see. It runs right up to NATO's doorstep and sometimes crosses into its waters — threatening to pull the alliance, and therefore the United States, into the war.

Incidents involving drones, mines and commercial ships are surging in the Black Sea, NATO military spokesperson Colonel Martin O'Donnell told CBS News.

"In 2025, for example, we saw fewer than 50 incidents in the Black Sea. This year alone, we're talking four to five hundred," he said.

American NATO spokesperson Martin O'Donnell told CBS News in November 2026 that the Black Sea may be "more important" than the Strait of Hormuz. CBS News

The roughly tenfold increase threatens a major artery of global grain and fuel shipments and has made the waterway deadlier than the Strait of Hormuz, a flashpoint in the U.S.-Iran war, with both sides trying to enforce blockades on the chokepoint to exert economic pressure on the other.

Twenty-five sailors have been killed in the strait this year, according to the International Maritime Organization, while at least 40 have been killed in the Black Sea in the same period, according to the International Transport Workers' Federation.

"I would say the Black Sea is just as important, and then depending on who you talk to, some might argue could perhaps even be more important … in terms of global trade," said O'Donnell.

Any imbalance in the flow of fuel and food "can have global implications that can impact America just as much as it can any of the nations here," he said.

And this maritime front stretches beyond the Black Sea.

Over the weekend, Ukraine said it struck an advanced Russian warship and a cargo ship that then drifted, on fire, into the waters of NATO member Finland.

On Sunday, Ukraine said it sank a Russian warship docked in Libya.

Three of the six countries bordering the Black Sea are NATO members — Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey.

But as Romanian Navy Captain Mihai Iordache explains, defending those borders is nothing like defending them on land.

"We do not have a fence into the Black Sea to state this is our border, that is the other border," he said.

"We do not have a fence into the Black Sea to state this is our border, that is the other border," Romanian Navy Captain Mihai Iordache told CBS News in November 2026. CBS News

The Romanian Navy is deploying highly specialized divers and drones, scouring the depths for unexploded weapons.

All this comes as the pressure on NATO is mounting. On Friday, Poland accused Russia of "intentional provocation" as Russian cruise missiles landed in the country's southeast.

Drones have repeatedly entered the airspace of Poland and other NATO countries, mostly near Ukraine but not all, since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Article 5 collective defense clause in NATO's founding charter states that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all 32.

Asked whether the alliance will defend itself if necessary, O'Donnell told CBS News: "I would say that there should be no doubt on NATO's willingness and ability to act."

On the Black Sea, Captain Iordache warns the Romanian Navy is already stretched thin.

"We don't have enough people, personnel, equipment to deal with all the commercial ships and all the drones that we have," he told CBS News during an embed.

"Four years ago, we were ready for one drifting mine, and right now we are ready for tens of drifting drones," he said. "So I presume we'll be ready in the future, who knows what the future will bring."

"Could be hotter, could be colder, who knows. Let's hope for peace."