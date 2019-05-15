"Black Mirror" unveils new trailer featuring Miley Cyrus and season 5 release date

"Black Mirror" just unveiled the new trailer and release date for season 5 Wednesday. The mind-bending anthology series' trailer features pop singer Miley Cyrus and "Avengers: Endgame" star Anthony Mackie.

Months after releasing choose-your-own adventure film "Bandersnatch," "Black Mirror" is following up with "three new stories" for its upcoming season, and they will premiere on June 5th. The new season would be its first full one since 2017. The trailer was released on the show's social media accounts with an ominous caption: "You should've seen it coming."

The footage, much like the rest of the sci-fi show, emphasizes how the perilous nature of technology impacts daily life. Mackie is a family man who uses a dating app and is later confronted by his wife or girlfriend, played by "Sleepy Hollow" actress Nicole Beharie.

In other scenes, Cyrus is in her element as she sits by a piano and later performs on stage before adoring fans. Her character appears to share a link with a robotic doll that influenced her as a young girl. In December, she alluded on Howard Stern's XM radio show that she has a role in season five.

Topher Grace, Andrew Scott, Pom Klementieff and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also make appearances. A line from Scott's character encapsulates the season five trailer: "Everywhere you look people are hooked on things."