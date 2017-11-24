Best Black Friday electronics deals on TVs, laptops and more

This Black Friday kicks off the biggest shopping season of the year. Americans are expected to spend around $680 billion this holiday season, and about 33 percent of shoppers plan to buy electronics, according to PwC's 2017 Holiday Outlook report.

Among the tech deals, Consumer Reports digital editor Elliot Weiler recommended TVs in particular.

"This is an incredible weekend to buy a TV. Prices are at their lowest levels typically throughout the entire year between now and Cyber Monday, then moving into the Super Bowl weekend," Weiler said Friday on "CBS This Morning."

Consumer Reports tested various TVs and found LG's 55 inch OLED B7-series to be one of the hottest electronics deal for Black Friday at around $1,500.

"Here's the nice thing too. It's at multiple retailers, so you don't have to line up if you missed it last night or you were with your family. That TV should be available at multiple retailers today," Weiler said.

For a more traditional door buster deal on TVs, Weiler recommended Best Buy's Sharp 50-inch TV with a Roku interface for about $180. He also said Macbook Airs, rarely on sale, are $200 off at Best Buy, and BeatsX are also about $50 off.

Black Friday shopping has evolved dramatically from standing in line after Thanksgiving to online shopping, so Weiler reminded shoppers they have some time.

"So if you didn't want to do it last night, didn't want to do it today, most of these deals will be out there and a lot of people price match too, right? So if you saw something somewhere and maybe you missed out or it was on a website that you just didn't click in time, get that price, take it to another website, another retailer now through Monday or Tuesday, and chances are they will match it," Weiler said.