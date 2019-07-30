17-year-old girl gored by bison at national park in North Dakota

A young tourist was attacked by a bison at a national park in North Dakota over the weekend, marking the second such known incident in the U.S. in a week. A 17-year-old girl who was visiting from Colorado was on a Theodore Roosevelt National Park trail Saturday when the teen encountered two bull bison fighting each other, park officials said in a statement.

The bison were on either side of the trail when the teen walked between them, according to park officials. Then, one of bison charged the teen in the back and gored her in the thigh — before tossing her six feet in the air.

The injured teenager was treated by park rangers and paramedics until she was taken to a local hospital via helicopter. The teen is in stable condition, authorities said.

The Bismarck Tribune reported the victim was a girl. Theodore Roosevelt National Park spokeswoman Eileen Andes told the newspaper, "National parks are pretty safe places, but visitors are responsible for their own safety."

Park regulations require visitors to stay at least 25 yards — the length of two full-length buses — away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer and wild horses.

Last week, a bull bison tossed a 9-year-old Florida girl into the air when the animal charged a group of about 50 tourists at Yellowstone National Park. Dramatic video of the incident shows a man and woman run away from the animal as the little girl is thrown high into the air by the bison. She was taken to a hospital and later released.

The National Park Service said bull bison are currently in rutting season, making them more aggressive than usual. The rut lasts each year from June to September, with most of the activity occurring between July and August.