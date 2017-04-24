Biscuits en papillote from St. Louis chef Mike Randolph

St. Louis chef Mike Randolph owns three successful restaurants in the St. Louis area — the Italian kitchen Randolfi's; Latin-inspired Público; and a breakfast and lunch spot, Half & Half. This recipe for gooey, fruity, twice-baked biscuits sometimes appears on the menu at Half & Half, which was named one of the best brunch spots in St. Louis.

Biscuits en papillote from Half & Half restaurant. halfandhalfstl via Instagram

Prep time: 1 1/2 hour | Cook time: 30 minutes | Total time: 2 hours

Serves: 12

Biscuits:

4 sticks of butter - frozen and grated



4 cups all purpose flour



4 teaspoons baking powder



1.5 teaspoons baking soda



2 teaspoons kosher salt



4 cups buttermilk



1 egg - whisked with a splash of water



1. Combine all dry ingredients with a whisk.

2. Incorporate butter with your hands (do not melt butter).

3. Incorporate buttermilk with your hands until you no longer have large clumps of dry ingredients remaining and dough is very tacky.

4. Knead dough on a floured work surface, working it as little as possible until dough is less tacky and easy to roll out.

5. Flour your rolling pin and roll dough out to 1 inch thick. Cut out biscuits with floured ring mold (or large cup) and transfer to greased sheet trays.

6. Egg wash the tops, and bake or freeze immediately. Bake at 400 degrees until golden and cooked through yet tender, about 12-14 minutes.

Fruit topping:

6 pints of fresh strawberries



4 cups of blueberries



Biscuits - torn into pieces



12 tablespoons of butter



Cheese topping:

4 cups mascarpone



4 cups cream cheese



Powdered sugar

