Biscuits en papillote from St. Louis chef Mike Randolph

St. Louis chef Mike Randolph owns three successful restaurants in the St. Louis area — the Italian kitchen Randolfi's; Latin-inspired Público; and a breakfast and lunch spot, Half & Half. This recipe for gooey, fruity, twice-baked biscuits sometimes appears on the menu at Half & Half, which was named one of the best brunch spots in St. Louis.
Prep time: 1 1/2 hour | Cook time: 30 minutes | Total time: 2 hours
Serves: 12
Biscuits:
- 4 sticks of butter - frozen and grated
- 4 cups all purpose flour
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1.5 teaspoons baking soda
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 4 cups buttermilk
- 1 egg - whisked with a splash of water
1. Combine all dry ingredients with a whisk.
2. Incorporate butter with your hands (do not melt butter).
3. Incorporate buttermilk with your hands until you no longer have large clumps of dry ingredients remaining and dough is very tacky.
4. Knead dough on a floured work surface, working it as little as possible until dough is less tacky and easy to roll out.
5. Flour your rolling pin and roll dough out to 1 inch thick. Cut out biscuits with floured ring mold (or large cup) and transfer to greased sheet trays.
6. Egg wash the tops, and bake or freeze immediately. Bake at 400 degrees until golden and cooked through yet tender, about 12-14 minutes.
Fruit topping:
- 6 pints of fresh strawberries
- 4 cups of blueberries
- Biscuits - torn into pieces
- 12 tablespoons of butter
Cheese topping:
- 4 cups mascarpone
- 4 cups cream cheese
- Powdered sugar
- Place a portion of strawberries and blueberries, 1 biscuit torn into pieces, and 1 tablespoon butter onto a square of parchment paper. Repeat with other biscuits.
- Fold edges over to make pouch. Cook on sheet tray at 500 degrees until biscuits starts to brown.
- Whip together cheeses and sugar with a pinch of salt until smooth.
- Carefully cut parchment lengthwise, fold back edges and cover with powder sugar and a scoop of the cheese mixture.