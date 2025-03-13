About a third of bird species in U.S. need conservation help, new report says

A new report on the state of birds in the United States has an urgent warning: bird populations across nearly every habitat are declining, with about one-third of U.S. bird species in critical need of conservation action.

A total of 229 out of 718 bird species in the U.S. are now classified as high or moderate conservation concerns, according to the 2025 State of the Birds report, which was produced by a consortium of scientific and conservation organizations led by the North American Bird Conservation Initiative. This includes 112 "tipping point" species — those that have lost more than half their populations in the past five decades. Some, like the Allen's hummingbird, tricolored blackbird and saltmarsh sparrow, are at extreme risk without immediate intervention, says the report, released Thursday.

The population of grassland birds in the U.S. has dropped by 43% since 1970, as row-crop production, drought and habitat loss take their toll, the report says. Aridland birds have declined 41% in the same period due to drought, wildfires and invasive species. Even forest birds, facing habitat degradation from fire suppression and industrial timber practices, are seeing widespread declines. Waterfowl, once considered a conservation success, have declined by 20% since 2014 from the loss of wetlands and grasslands.

The findings continue a downward trend. A 2019 study published in Science, an academic journal, found that North America lost nearly 3 billion birds over the previous 50 years, including 90 "tipping point" species of 529 bird species that were examined.

"The 2025 State of the Birds report shows those losses are continuing, with declines among several bird trend indicators," the new report says. "Notably duck populations—a bright spot in past State of the Birds reports, with strong increases since 1970—have trended downward in recent years."

Conservationists have previously warned that bird populations are in steep decline due to habitat loss and climate change, and they're further alarmed after the U.S. Interior Department last month suspended a legal opinion from the Biden administration that held companies accountable for accidentally killing birds through industrial activities like oil and gas drilling, wind energy production and construction – in a victory for the energy sector.

Birds play a critical role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. They help control pests, disperse seeds and pollinate plants, contributing to crop yields and supporting biodiversity, says Amanda Rodewald, faculty director of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Center for Avian Population Studies

And declining bird populations signal larger environmental problems, experts say.

"There's a really long history and a lot of evidence that shows that birds can be excellent indicators of environmental conditions," Rodewald told CBS News. "We share the same environments with birds, if they're not healthy for bird populations, they're not likely to be healthy for us either."

Beyond their ecological role, birds bring significant economic and mental health benefits. Birdwatching contributes $279 billion to the U.S. economy and supports 1.4 million jobs, according to the report. Encounters with birds have also been linked to reduced stress and improved mental well-being, further underscoring their importance.

Experts stress that conservation efforts can succeed when adequately funded. The bald eagle, once nearly wiped out by the pesticide DDT, has rebounded thanks to concerted efforts. In December, the species even gained bipartisan recognition as the official U.S. bird.

Strategic habitat conservation efforts — such as conservation ranching, coastal restoration and seabird translocation — are already making a difference in some regions.

The new report calls for increased investment in conservation programs, stronger habitat protections, and policies that promote sustainable land management. Without swift action, scientists warn, the next State of the Birds report could bring even graver news.

"Birds unite us across the hemisphere and across the political spectrum," said Marshall Johnson, chief conservation officer at the National Audubon Society. "There should be no hesitation in moving to protect them today and in the future."