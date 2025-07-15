Bipartisan lawmakers reup immigration bill amid Trump deportation crackdown

Washington – A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday reintroduced a comprehensive bill to reform the immigration system and create a potential pathway to legal status for long-term undocumented immigrants.

Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar, Republican of Florida, and Veronica Escobar, Democrat of Texas, announced the legislation, known as the DIGNITY Act, at a press conference alongside more than a dozen co-sponsors.

"We have 10 million people or more working in construction, hospitality, agriculture, dairy, fisheries, slaughterhouses who are undocumented but are not criminals," Salazar told reporters. "No more need to choose between amnesty or deportation. The Dignity bill is the answer!"

The measure would establish a "Dignity Program" to grant legal status, including work and travel authority, to undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for at least five years. Eligible applicants would have to pass a criminal background check, pay taxes and submit $7,000 in restitution over the duration of the seven-year program. After completion, they could renew their status indefinitely to stay and work in the U.S. as long as they meet the criteria. Participants would not be eligible for federal benefits or entitlements.

"Congress has not passed comprehensive immigration reform in our country in nearly four decades," Escobar said. "This bill addresses long standing, long overdue legislation that will benefit our Dreamers, some of the most important young people in our country who by no choice of their own are here and know no other land than America. This will help American families who are married to an undocumented spouse who have long sought relief through the courts, through law. This will help millions and millions of people who are a critical component of the American economy."

The bill makes additional investments to border security and enforcement but would protect sensitive locations from enforcement activities without prior approval, such as schools, hospitals and places of worship. It would also cut visa backlogs and reform the asylum program by expediting processing of asylum seekers with determinations made within 60 days. The bill also includes a $70 billion fund for training American workers.

The legislation comes as the Trump administration faces increasing scrutiny over its mass deportation program. Last week a federal judge ordered the administration to temporarily halt indiscriminate immigration raids in Los Angeles and other California counties. U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said "federal agents will continue to enforce the law and abide by the U.S. Constitution."

A group of farm workers in California is calling for a three-day national strike beginning Wednesday to protest the ICE raids. They're also demanding immediate citizenship for farm workers and encouraging a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Organizers hope the effort to boycott produce products and companies that employ undocumented immigrants will put more pressure on the Trump administration.

"The immigrant communities across America are terrified," said Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a New York Democrat who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. "They are really scared out there. Some of the kids are skipping school. Families are being separated. We are fighting together trying to bring consensus, trying to bring dignity and security for families across America."