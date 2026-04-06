A wage garnishment can be a major hurdle to overcome, but there are ways to respond and reduce the strain. Stewart Waller/Getty Images

When it comes to debt collection tactics, wage garnishment is no longer a rare tool reserved for extreme financial situations. With credit card balances sitting at record highs right now and more borrowers falling behind on payments, it can be tough for creditors to get the money they're owed on delinquent accounts. As a result, creditors are increasingly turning to legal channels to collect what they're owed.

For some borrowers, that could mean having a portion of their paycheck withheld before it ever hits their bank account, and the impact of that outcome can be immediate and disruptive. Rent, utilities and grocery bills don't just shrink just because your take-home pay does. And while federal law generally caps how much can be garnished from your wages, even a reduced paycheck can quickly make an already tight budget unmanageable — especially for borrowers who are already juggling high interest rates and rising living costs.

But while wage garnishment can feel like a financial hurdle that's impossible to overcome, there are ways to respond, reduce the strain, and in some cases, even stop the garnishment altogether. So what can you do if a wage garnishment is making it impossible to cover your bills?

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What to do if wage garnishment makes your bills unaffordable

If you're dealing with a wage garnishment and your paycheck is no longer covering your basic expenses, you must act quickly. Ignoring the issue can lead to deeper financial trouble, including missed payments, additional fees and further legal action. Here are some of the most effective ways to respond in this situation:

Claim an exemption

Federal law caps most wage garnishments at 25% of your disposable income or the amount by which your weekly earnings exceed 30 times the federal minimum wage — whichever is less. However, many states offer even stronger protections. If your garnishment exceeds your state's legal limits, or if your income falls below the exemption threshold, you may be able to file a claim of exemption with the court to reduce or stop the garnishment. You'll typically need to demonstrate financial hardship, though, so be prepared to document your income, expenses and outstanding obligations.

Certain types of income, such as Social Security benefits, are also generally protected from garnishment by private creditors, though exceptions exist for federal debts. So, you may be able to end the garnishment in full in certain circumstances. Knowing your rights can help you spot these types of violations and take action if a creditor or employer is withholding income that they aren't allowed to touch.

Learn about the debt relief options available to you here.

File a motion to modify or vacate the judgment

If the underlying court judgment was issued in error, whether it's because you weren't properly notified of the lawsuit, the debt amount is incorrect or the statute of limitations had already passed, you may be able to challenge it. An attorney can help you file a motion to vacate the judgment, which, if granted, would stop the garnishment while the case is reconsidered. This isn't a guaranteed outcome, of course, but it's still a viable path to consider taking when the original ruling was flawed.

Negotiate directly with the creditor

Creditors generally prefer getting paid even a portion of the balance over managing ongoing legal proceedings and dealing with the garnishment process, so negotiating with them can often result in a positive outcome. And, many are still open to negotiating a settlement even once garnishment is already in place, particularly if you can offer a lump sum payment immediately. If you successfully negotiate an agreement to pay less than the full balance to settle the account, it can result in the creditor filing to release the garnishment order. So, reaching out directly or working with a debt relief company or attorney on your behalf to do so is often worth attempting before exploring more drastic options.

Look into a debt management plan

A credit counseling agency can work with you and your creditors to establish a debt management plan that consolidates your unsecured debts into a single monthly payment, often at reduced rates and fees. While a debt management plan doesn't automatically stop wage garnishment, resolving the underlying debt through a structured plan can give creditors a reason to agree to release the order, especially if the garnished debt is included in the plan.

Consider bankruptcy as a last resort

Filing for bankruptcy is another option to consider. Doing so triggers an automatic stay, which immediately halts most wage garnishments while the case is processed. You typically have two options: Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which can discharge eligible unsecured debts entirely, while Chapter 13 allows you to restructure what you owe into a multi-year repayment plan. Bankruptcy carries significant long-term credit and financial consequences, though, so it's worth exhausting other options first. For those with no other path forward, however, it can provide a genuine financial reset.

The bottom line

Wage garnishment can push an already strained budget past its breaking point, but it doesn't have to stay that way. Whether you pursue an exemption, challenge the underlying judgment, negotiate with your creditor or consider bankruptcy, there are legitimate options for regaining control of your finances. Acting quickly, and ideally with the guidance of a financial or legal professional, gives you the best chance of stopping or reducing the garnishment before the damage compounds.