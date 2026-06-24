Bill Gates said Epstein tried to use knowledge of his affairs "to pressure me"

Microsoft founder Bill Gates told members of Congress that he believes Jeffrey Epstein sought to leverage Gates' extramarital affairs for influence.

Gates testified June 10 for nearly six hours before the House Oversight Committee, which is examining the government's handling of the Epstein case and those with ties to him. A transcript of his testimony, released Tuesday, shows Gates said he became acquainted with Epstein in 2011, three years after Epstein entered a guilty plea in Florida state court for charges including soliciting a minor for prostitution, through an adviser named Boris Nikolic. Gates said he last had contact with Epstein in 2015, four years before Epstein's arrest on federal sex trafficking charges and death in jail.

Gates denied knowing about Epstein's ongoing criminal conduct, but acknowledged being aware of Epstein's prior legal issues. He expressed surprise that Epstein appeared to know about two affairs involving young Russian women—a bridge player and a nuclear scientist—and acknowledged that Epstein had at one point requested several thousand dollars in reimbursements related to one of the women.

"These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family," Gates said. In February, Gates apologized to staff at the Gates Foundation for his ties to Epstein.

Gates said he wasn't blackmailed, but told the committee that emails suggest Epstein may have been attempting to move in that direction. He also admitted to a third affair and, in response to questions from a congressional staffer, said he was unaware that Epstein and Nikolic may originally have been connected through that woman.

Epstein was involved in negotiating an exit package for Nikolic; emails show he appeared to be acting as a middleman between the two as they negotiated severance.

Gates said in his opening statement that he and Epstein discussed "potential giving structures" related to Gates' philanthropic fund, but the discussions "were a dead end." He called their relationship a "grave error in judgment."

Gates denied ever paying Epstein, stating that their conversations primarily centered on identifying wealthy individuals who could contribute to global health causes.

"As the public can now see based on what has been released in the files, Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities, in addition to many lies that he layered on top, to pressure me to reengage with him," Gates said. "He was unsuccessful in this effort."

He said they met in person roughly a dozen times, meetings that included visits to Epstein's New York and Paris homes, and a flight on Epstein's plane from New York to Florida. Gates said they also had several video calls.

In a statement released following his testimony, Gates said that he "appreciated the opportunity to meet with the House Oversight Committee today and to answer all of their questions. I support the release of all the files and hope my participation contributes to getting justice for the victims."

Gates was one of several billionaires to testify before the committee, which also interviewed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and businessmen Les Wexner. It is expected to interview investor and Epstein confidant Leon Black later this week.

Others who are expected to be interviewed in the next month include former Goldman Sachs executive and Obama White House lawyer Kathy Ruemmler, and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and former JPMorgan Chase executive Jes Staley.