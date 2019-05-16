Bill de Blasio announces 2020 run, says he knows how to take on "bully" Trump

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled his 2020 presidential run in a three-minute long video on Thursday, making the case that he's the only candidate that has already helped put "working families first." A spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday that de Blasio would be making the announcement.

"When we put working families first in New York City, the city got stronger. That can happen for our country, too," de Blasio said in his campaign roll out.

But for de Blasio, the fight against President Donald Trump is a personal one.

"I'm a New Yorker, I've known Trump's a bully for a long time, this is not news to me or anyone else here, and I know how to take him on," de Blasio said.

"Don't back down in the face of a bully. Confront him. Take him on," he added. "Donald Trump must be stopped. I've beaten him before, and I will do it again."

The mayor cited his city's efforts in taking the Trump administration head on -- from his fight in the court system challenging the White House's "zero tolerance" family separation policy to joining a pack of other cities in committing to the Paris climate accord despite Mr. Trump's withdrawal from the pact.

During an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America", de Blasio dubbed the president "con don", saying "every New Yorker knows he's a con artist."

"He's trying to convince working Americans he's on their side, it's been a lie since day one."

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, has already weighed in on de Blasio's run, tweeting that the mayor is a "JOKE", adding "if you like high taxes & crime, he's your man. NYC HATES HIM!"

The Dems are getting another beauty to join their group. Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today. He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2019

In his campaign spot, de Blasio also touted his resume in helping the working class while leading one of the largest cities in America, including his effort to help raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, provide legal guarantees for paid sick leave, comprehensive guaranteed health care and free pre-K for New York City's children.

"It doesn't matter if you live in a city or a rural area a big state or small state, doesn't matter what your ethnicity is," he said. "People in every part of this country feel stuck or even like they're going backwards."

De Blasio said as president he will work to take on the wealthy and big corporations.

"I will not rest until this government serves working people," he said. "As mayor of the largest city in America, I've done just that."

The long-anticipated declaration makes de Blasio the 24th person and third mayor angling for the job in 2020. He plans to head to Iowa Thursday night and South Carolina over the weekend to campaign.

This is a developing story.