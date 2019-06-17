Bill Cosby resurfaces with cringeworthy social media post for Father's Day

From behind bars, Bill Cosby decided to spread an unexpected Father's Day message on his social media accounts for his followers late Sunday night. The post comes as Cosby, 81, is serving a multi-year prison sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Once considered "America's Dad" to TV audiences, "The Cosby Show" star resurfaced in an Instagram post using the unofficial title. Despite being convicted and allegations from dozens of women who have accused him of sexual assault, the comedian still apparently sees himself as the standard of fatherhood.

"Hey, Hey, Hey...It's America's Dad...I know it's late, but to all of the Dads... It's an honor to be called a Father, so let's make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose — strengthening our families and communities," the post said.

The post contained several hashtags, including ones that say "#FarFromFinished" and #AmericasFavoriteDad." It also had a shortened video of him in a classroom talking about slavery and family.

Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told USA Today in a statement that Cosby requested the message to be sent out on his social media accounts in support of nonprofit group, Man Up.

"Mr. Cosby's (message) consisted of telling these men who have been incarcerated for many years, but are up for parole soon...to...take the word "disadvantage" and remove the "dis," and start focusing on the advantage. That advantage is to be better fathers and productive citizens."

CBS News reached out to Wyatt and Man Up, but did not immediately hear back.

On Twitter, many blasted the post as out of touch.

I don't know who is running this Twitter account but they need to stop. — Ella Disenchanted (@McTestaInc) June 17, 2019

Pretty bold for an 81-year-old to say #farfromfinished — Gianmarco Soresi (@GianmarcoSoresi) June 17, 2019

Currently, Cosby is appealing his conviction. He began serving a three- to 10-year prison term in September at a state prison near Philadelphia.