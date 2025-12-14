Transcript: Sen. Bill Cassidy on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Dec. 14, 2025

The following is the transcript of the interview with Sen. Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana, tthat aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Dec. 14, 2025.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, he joins us this morning from Baton Rouge. Good morning to you, Senator.

SEN. BILL CASSIDY: Good morning, Margaret.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So your health care bill gives Americans up to $1,500 in tax free accounts to spend on health care rather than extend these expiring ACA subsidies. On Thursday, your proposal failed 51 to 48, as did the Democratic proposal. So that means it looks like those receiving ACA premium subsidies will see their costs go up 114%. Bottom line here, did Republicans simply wait too long to come up with a health care alternative?

SEN. CASSIDY: Well, first Margaret, let's just kind of recast the question. We've got to do something for affordability for the people in the exchanges. And I will say that the only thing the Democrats would accept was something that would decrease the premiums. But if a family has a $6,000 out of pocket before they get into the strength of the insurance plan, then, frankly, the policy is catastrophic. It brings profit to the insurance company, but not benefit to the patient. So I would argue that it actually is- there has to be a meeting of the minds between Democrats and Republicans. Let's acknowledge you've got to put cash in the patient's pocket to pay the out of pocket. I would be willing to do a short-term extension of the premium tax credits for those people with higher premiums, if they will concede that we've got to do something for the $6,000 out of pocket. I think there's a deal to be had here. We need to push for that deal.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So you want to make sure that the average deductible is less than $6,000 is what I just heard you say there, and you're open to an--

SEN. CASSIDY: Absolutely. The net deductible, if you will, that $1,500 is per person. Give me a couple- for people over 50. Give me a couple in their 50s with two children, 18 and 19, they would get $5,000 in an account in their purse, pocketbook, you name it, in their pocket to pay the out of pocket for the insurance. Now the insurance plan for that couple would be 6000- $6,000 deductible. So- so you end up decreasing the net deductible by doing this. That makes the policy actually functional for them. If the child has a sprained ankle you bring to the urgent care, you can pay the bill, not kind of come with- come forward- out of your own pocket. By the way, I'm told that about 40% of Americans have less than $1,000 in their savings account. That kind of puts into relief why you need to have something in their pocket to pay the out of pocket.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So I know the President has said that he likes the concept of your plan, but- but why didn't the White House put its shoulder behind this before Thursday? Why didn't they whip votes for you? Four of your Republican colleagues crossed the aisle and voted with Democrats on their proposal.

[CROSSTALK]

SEN. CASSIDY: All four of those voted for our proposal too. And I think that shows you that there is- there is interest in finding something which addresses both the critical problem of the out of pocket expense, but also the higher premiums--

MARGARET BRENNAN: --But is the White House behind you on this? Like are they helping you?

SEN. CASSIDY: --Well it certainly seems like it.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You want this up for another vote.

[END CROSSTALK]

SEN. CASSIDY: Their initial plan had elements of what I am speaking about, helping people with that deductible. So simply put, yes, the White House is there. But if you notice, our problem was not on the Republican side, our problem was on the Democratic side. So what I'm saying is, let's just meet together. As a physician, I can tell you that deductible- the patient comes, she's stressed. She can't get the procedure, the X ray, the whatever, because of her $6,000 deductible. Let's- let's just meet. Let's address our concerns. And then this Republican would be willing to do something on a short term extension of the premium tax credits, if that's what it takes to get the deal to help those folks with the more expensive premium, but also helping everybody with their deductible.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you need more White House help on this? And, sir, you're running out of time here. Do you really think you can get this done before January 1st?

SEN. CASSIDY: Our problem is not with Republicans. Our problem has been with Democrats. But of course, they may say that about us. So what I am kind of searching for is a deal in which both have their concerns addressed. If you do that and you put this in place, you really have until the end of, like March to get it done. Because with- with these kind of accounts that people have money in, they just save the receipts, they submit them, and they get reimbursed. It happens- it's what we do in my family, we have a flexible spending account. And so we can get this done, and I think we can meet the concerns both about the out of pocket, but also about the premium.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I also want to ask you about what's happening with the FDA right now. CBS has confirmed that there are no ongoing safety studies into the abortion drug Mifepristone. This was despite the Trump administration saying they were going to conduct one and anti-abortion groups want this review to take place. I saw a letter the FDA commissioner sent to you last week claiming they are reviewing the evidence. Do you believe him? And if not, what are you doing about it?

SEN. CASSIDY: I had a conversation with the commissioner this past week. It seems as if it's taken a long time to get that study up and going, which suggests to me that it's not a priority. For the pro life community, this should be a priority. And if we're going to make America healthy again, this seems like, my gosh, should be top priority. So there is- I am disappointed as well as others are disappointed. By the way, this is being slow walked. I think- I think it just needs to happen. We need to have the evidence out there. If you want to reassure American people about something which is really top of mind, this is where they should be going.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said that Mifepristone is safe and effective and that there are side effects in less than 1% of patients. I- with that data point in place, why isn't the White House pressing the FDA commissioner to make this happen? There's some suggestion in reporting that it is for political concerns due to impact on the upcoming midterm races. Is this politically motivated- the slow walking you say is happening?

SEN. CASSIDY: You're asking me to look into the kind of motivations of folks with whom I've not had a personal conversation--

MARGARET BRENNAN: --Well, did the FDA commissioner say that?

SEN. CASSIDY: I can't do that- but the FDA commissioner said that they're trying to get the study together, but they've been in office long enough that it could be and so I think that it's right to be impatient. It's right to demand more. I don't know if the decision starts with the FDA commissioner. You just suggested it starts in the White House. That might be the case. Point being, get it done.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And you have confidence in the FDA commissioner?

SEN. CASSIDY: I think the FDA commissioner is working very hard, and I think that in many cases, he's receiving directives from on high. I don't know that for sure, but I suspect that's the case.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay. Dr. Cassidy, Senator Cassidy, we thank you for your time. We'll be back in a moment.