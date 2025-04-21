Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre chosen as NYC Pride grand marshal

Jen Psaki introduces Karine Jean-Pierre as the new White House press secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre, a White House press secretary for former President Joe Biden, will be one of the grand marshals for NYC Pride in late June, sources familiar with the planning told CBS News.

A spokesperson for NYC Pride, Chris Piedmont, confirmed that Jean-Pierre was selected.

"It goes back to that trail-blazing career that she's had in politics and representing the community at the highest microphone that exists," Piedmont said.

Jean-Pierre was the first openly LGBTQ person hired as White House press secretary. She was chosen for the job in mid-2022, after working as one of former Press Secretary Jen Psaki's deputies, and served in the role until Biden's exit from office in January.

The New York City pride march starts at noon on Sunday, June 29. The official announcement on all the grand marshals will be made in coming days, Piedmont said.

The lineup in 2024 included television personality Michelle Visage, GLAAD executive DaShawn Usher and transgender activists Miss Major and Raquel Willis.

Kazz Alexander, co-chair of NYC Pride, said in a statement that the pride celebration is about justice and equality for those who live on the margins. "The challenges we face today, particularly in this political climate, require us to stand together in solidarity. We must support one another, because when the most marginalized among us are granted their rights, all of us benefit," Alexander said.