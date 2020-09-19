Biden says voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden lamented the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, upon news of her death Friday night. And he said the person the voters elect to be president November 3 should pick her replacement.

The former vice president, speaking to reporters in Delaware, said his heart goes out to those who cared about her. Ginsburg was a "giant" who "stood for all of us," he said.

The next few days, Biden said, should focus on the loss of Ginsburg, and her enduring legacy. But he also made it clear that he's preparing for the political battle that is already beginning to take shape.

"There is no doubt – let me be clear – that the voters should pick the president. The president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider," he said.

President Trump is expected to announce his nomination to replace Ginsburg in the days ahead, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate would vote on the president's pick — apparently even before the president was aware that he had a Supreme Court nominee to pick.

"She just died? Wow. I didn't know that," Mr. Trump said when reporters broke the news of her death to him following a rally in Minnesota. "She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life."

White House sources tell CBS News Mr. Trump is expected to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg, whose nomination would stand even if he is not reelected. The sources say Mr. Trump will do everything he can to fill the seat and expand on his legacy of appointing conservative judges to federal courts.

Mr. Trump has released a list of potential Supreme Court picks, should he win a second term. Biden has not released such a list.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett is a top contender to be Mr. Trump's next nominee.

Paula Reid contributed to this report.