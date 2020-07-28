Biden says he'll have a vice presidential pick next week

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he'll have his vice presidential pick ready "the first week in August," which is next week. That would be days before he's expected to accept the Democratic nomination during the Democratic National Convention.

He made the announcement in his home state of Delaware during a campaign event Tuesday. Biden had originally held out early August as a timeline for announcing his running mate, but appeared to back off on that last week.

The former vice president has already committed to picking a woman running mate.

Biden's short list has included names like Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Michigan Governnor Gretchen Whitmer, Representative Val Demings, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujah Grisham and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

The presidential hopeful also told reporters Tuesday he thinks Democrats will take back the Senate in November.

This is a developing story and will be updated.