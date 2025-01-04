Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Lionel Messi and more

Washington — President Biden is awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to Hillary Clinton and 18 others "who have made America a better place," the White House announced Saturday.

Clinton, who served as first lady, senator, secretary of state, and was the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party, "made history many times over decades in public service," the announcement said.

Other recipients include actors Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington, U2 frontman Bono, Inter Miami soccer star Lionel Messi and billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Those receiving the award posthumously are former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter and former Michigan Gov. George W. Romney.

Mr. Biden is also honoring ethologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, retired Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, science educator Bill Nye "The Science Guy," LGBTQ activist and entrepreneur Tim Gill, billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein and American Film Institute founder George Stevens Jr.

Several of the recipients are longtime donors to Biden and the Democratic Party.

The awards will be presented at the White House later Saturday.

According to the White House, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is "presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."

The award was established by Robert F. Kennedy's brother, the late President John F. Kennedy, in 1963.