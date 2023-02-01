FBI searches Biden's Rehoboth home in connection to documents probe

Washington — FBI personnel arrived to search President Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday morning in relation to the probe into documents marked classified in his residence and former private office, sources told CBS News.

"Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware," Bob Bauer, the president's personal attorney, said in a statement confirming the search. "Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate."

Bauer said the search is "a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate."

Sources familiar with the matter told CBS News the search is in relation to the classified documents investigation. No warrant was sought for the search. The FBI and Justice Department declined to comment.

News cameras stationed nearby captured four vehicles with Virginia license plates arriving in the neighborhood and parked at the Rehoboth home around 8:30 a.m. ET.

The search comes on special counsel Robert Hur's first day on the job overseeing the Biden investigation. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur to take over the case from the U.S. attorney in Chicago, who had been leading the probe since the discovery of documents with classification markings at Mr. Biden's former private office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. Lawyers for Mr. Biden first found about 10 documents marked classified there on Nov. 2, a discovery CBS News was first to report.

The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center offices in Washington in mid-November, CBS News reported Tuesday. The president's lawyers then found other documents with classification markings at his main residence in Wilmington, Delaware, in December, although that discovery was not disclosed until January.

An FBI search of the Wilmington home in late January yielded six additional items with classified markings, his lawyers and Justice Department officials said.