Biden campaign puts up huge fundraising numbers in September

Joe Biden shattered fundraising records in September after breaking records in August, giving the former vice president a substantial financial leg up in the final weeks of the 2020 campaign.

The Biden campaign revealed it brought in $383 million last month, up from the $364.5 million raised in August by the Biden campaign, Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committee.

The Democratic presidential nominee has $432 million cash on hand, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a tweet. That's a massive war chest with less than three weeks until Election Day.

Biden announced the cash haul on social media with a video of him thanking grassroots donors. "To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month — thank you," read the tweet.

"That's more money than I've ever raised in my whole life," Biden said in the video. "I'm really humbled by it," Biden later added.

Last month's total included contributions from 1.1 million new donors, according to the campaign, bringing the number of contributors to the campaign to 5.5 million.

$203 million of the $383 million raised came from online donations, O'Malley Dillon said.

The Biden campaign said it had several major fundraising splashes including the night of the first debate on September 29, when it raised about $10 million in over three hours. It brought in another $21.5 million the next day.

President Trump's campaign hasn't revealed its September numbers yet. In August, the former vice president outraised Mr. Trump and his entities by about $150 million.

Biden went into September with a cash on hand advantage over Mr. Trump of about $141 million. Biden lagged behind the president at the end of the primary season by nearly $200 million.

Biden continues to outspend the president on TV ads, a trend that's been playing out since the end of July. In some cases, the Biden campaign has doubled the Trump campaign's outlays.

According to tracking by Kantar/CMAG, the Biden camp is spending more than $24 million in 16 states this week, while Mr. Trump's campaign is spending more than $17 million on TV ads in 11 states.

Earlier this week, Kantar/CMAG tracking showed the Trump campaign cut more than $10 million in TV ad reservations in 9 states while adding some spending in just 3 states.