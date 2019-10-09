Biden announces support for Trump's impeachment for the first time

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced his support for the impeachment inquiry against President Trump for the first time on Wednesday, saying in a speech that Mr. Trump had already indicted and convicted himself, and he has committed "impeachable acts."

"With his words and his actions, President Trump has indicted himself," Biden said in a speech in New Hampshire Wednesday.

He pointed to Mr. Trump's attempts to urge Ukraine and China to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father was vice president.

Biden told supporters on Wednesday in New Hampshire that Mr. Trump had "violated his oath of office."

"He should be impeached," Biden said, to applause.

The impeachment inquiry was spurred by a whistleblower complaint about Mr. Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, when he requested Zelensky to investigate Biden's role in pushing out former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. Mr. Trump has promoted the conspiracy theory that Biden wanted Shokin ousted because Shokin was investigating a gas firm with ties to Hunter Biden. However, there is no evidence to support this theory.

Mr. Trump also called on China to investigate the Bidens while speaking to reporters last week.

Bo Erickson contributed to this report