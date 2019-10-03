From 2008: Newspaper man Jimmy Breslin

Used to be every big city newspaper had a guy who knew what was what, to whom both cops and crooks wanted to tell their stories. A guy like Jimmy Breslin, as New York as the A train. Harry Smith walks through some of the veteran newspaper reporter and author's biggest stories from the underworld, and visits what was John Gotti's favorite Queens social club, now a grooming salon for dogs, in this profile originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" March 9, 2008.