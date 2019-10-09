NBA works to mend relationship with China

The National Basketball Association is working to mend its relationship with China after the Rockets' general manager posted a tweet supporting the Hong Kong protests. China has since suspended all NBA preseason games from being broadcast in the communist nation. Isaac Stone Fish, a senior fellow at the Asia Society Center on U.S.-China Relations, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss how the NBA is addressing the issue and its greater implications.