Kyiv approves Biden pick for ambassador to Ukraine

Kyiv has approved President Biden's selection of Bridget Brink for the position of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, two Ukrainian officials tell CBS News.

While Brink has been the frontrunner for months, it's unclear what delayed the administration in finalizing the pick and in requesting Ukraine's approval. Mr. Biden has not yet announced his selection.

Ukraine is preparing official documents for the State Department, and once those are received, the Biden administration must notify Congress. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Brink's pending nomination with Ukrainian officials this month during his trip to Kyiv.

Brink has been the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia since 2019.

Her selection comes as tensions between Ukraine and Russia are running high as Russia masses troops near Ukraine.

This is a developing story.