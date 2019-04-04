Beyonce partners with Adidas, relaunching Ivy Park with line of footwear and apparel

Four days ago, Adidas posted a cryptic message on Instagram about a "new beginning" coming soon. On Thursday, Beyoncé revealed what that meant: a partnership with her athletic wear company Ivy Park.

"Beyoncé and Adidas come together with a shared respect for and commitment to creativity, and the belief that through sport, we have the power to change lives," Ivy Park said in the statement.

"Beyoncé will be a creative partner for the brand, develop new signature footwear and apparel, as well as re-launch Ivy Park with adidas," the statement read. Beyoncé called the deal the "partnership of a lifetime." The collaboration will result in a range of products, from performance to lifestyle, Ivy Park said.

Beyoncé first partnered with clothing company Topshop in 2014. In 2016, the Ivy Park brand was created, but the star broke ties with Topshop two years later. Ivy Park's Instagram has been branded to reflect the Adidas partnership.

"This partnership respects Beyoncé's ownership of her company which continues her journey as one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand."

It is unclear when the collaboration between the two major brands will be revealed. To get more information, fans of the Germany-based company and members of the Beyhive can sign up for updates on Adidas' website.