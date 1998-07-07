Better Sound & Fun With Sound on Your PC

Better sound from your PC. I'm Fred Fishkin with Bootcamp, a report on computers and technology. Sound isn't always a top priority among computer makers...who are under more and more pressure to bring low priced PCs to market. But rich sound can add a lot to games, music and multimedia ...and upgrading what came with your computer doesn't have to be difficult or expensive. Turtle Beach, long a favorite for high end sound, has a new card out called the Montego. It brings 3 dimensional sound and great recording capability to your computer for under a hundred dollars. There are lots of impressive technical specs including four megabytes of memory on the card and you really can hear the difference. One of the things you can use it for is making music. Turtle Beach is now part of Voyetra ,which makes an excellent line of recording, composing and music education software. If you just want to have some fun, try Music Maker from Magix Entertainment , where Darren Jordan says it lets you create by ear...

"It's more of an entertaining type of program for creating music on your computer. Basically it has sixteen tracks with wave files that you drag and drop as wave files into the tracks. There's all different types of music like rock, techno, rhythm and blues..."

. It lets you add video as well. So does a new program from Magix called Live Act that gives you the chance to play DJ on your PC.