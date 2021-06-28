2021 BET Awards: Full list of winners and nominees
The 21st annual BET awards returned Sunday night with the theme "Year of the Black Woman." Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where a live audience attended for the first time since the pandemic began.
"Celebrating Black women isn't a fad or a trend it's a forever mood" Henson said, opening up the show. "There is more than enough room for all of us to thrive, because can't nobody be like me and can't nobody be you like you."
Critically acclaimed rapper and actress Queen Latifah received this year's Lifetime Achievement Award for her "amazing success" throughout her decades-long career. Rappers Lil Kim, Rapsody, MC Lyte and Monie Love honored the entertainer with a performance of her songs "Ladies First" and "U.N.I.T.Y.." Queen Latifah then gave a speech, expressing her gratitude.
"I want to thank BET for creating an outlet for beautiful Blackness to thrive, to shine," Queen Latifah said while accepting her award. "When we couldn't get played on the radio in other places, we couldn't get our videos played in other places, there was BET that allowed us to be in our fullness."
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was tied with DaBaby for having the most nominations of the night and took home awards for "Best Female Hip Hop Artist," "Best Collaboration," "Viewer's Choice" and "Video of the Year."
Rap legend DMX, who died from a heart attack earlier this year, was honored at the ceremony with a special tribute performance from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz and Michael K. Williams.
Andra Day, the City Girls, DJ Khaled, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Nas X, Kirk Franklin and Migos were among stars who performed at the annual award ceremony.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners:
Album of the Year
- "Heaux Tales" Jazmine Sullivan — Winner
- "Ungodly Hour" — Chloe x Halle
- "King's Disease" — Nas
- "Good News" — Megan Thee Stallion
- "Blame it on Baby" — DaBaby
- "After Hours" — The Weeknd
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
- H.E.R. — Winner
- Beyoncé
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhené Aiko
- Summer Walker
- Sza
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
- Chris Brown — Winner
- 6LACK
- Anderson .Paak
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
Best Group
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic — Winner
- 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
- Chloe X Halle
- Chris Brown & Young Thug
- City Girls
- Migos
Best Collaboration
- "WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner
- "Rockstar" — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- "Popstar" — DJ Khaled ft. Drake
- "What's Poppin (Remix)" — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
- "Cry Baby" — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby
- "For the Night" — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- Lil Baby — Winner
- DaBaby
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Pop Smoke
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Megan Thee Stallion — Winner
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doja Cat
- Latto
- Saweetie
Video of the Year
- "WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner
- "Up" — Cardi B
- "Do It" — Chloe x Halle
- "Go Crazy" — Chris Brown and Young Thug
- "Laugh Now Cry Later" — Drake ft. Lil Durk
- "Leave the Door Open" — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Video Director of the Year
- Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard — Winner
- Benny Boom
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- Dave Meyers
- Hype Williams
Best New Artist
- Giveon — Winner
- Coi Leray
- Flo Milli
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Pooh Shiesty
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
- "Strong God" — Kirk Franklin
- "In Jesus Name" — Bebe Winans
- "Never Lost" — Cece Winans
- "Hold Us Together" — H.E.R.
- "Thank You For It All" — Marvin Sapp
- "Touch From You" — Tamela Mann
BET Her Award
- "Good Days" Sza — Winner
- "So Done" — Alicia Keys ft. Khalid
- "Baby Mama" — Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper
- "Anti Queen" — Bri Steves
- "Baby Girl" — Chloe x Halle
- "Rooted" — Ciara ft. Ester Dean
Best International Act
- Burna Boy, Nigeria — Winner
- Aya Nakamura — France
- Diamond Platnumz — Tanzania
- Emicida — Brazil
- Headie One — United Kingdom
- Wizkid — Nigeria
- Young T & Bugsey — United Kingdom
- Youssopha — France
Viewer's Choice Award
- "Savage (Remix)" Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – Winner
- "WAP" – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- "Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- "Rockstar" – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- "Popstar" – DJ Khaled ft. Drake
- "Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake ft. Lil Durk
- "The Bigger Picture" – Lil Baby
- "Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic
Best Movie
- "Judas and the Black Messiah" — Winner
- "Coming 2 America"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "One Night in Miami"
- "Soul"
- "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"
Best Actress
- Andra Day — Winner
- Angela Bassett
- Issa Rae
- Jurnee Smollett
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
Best Actor
- Chadwick Boseman — Winner
- Aldis Hodge
- Damson Idris
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Eddie Murphy
- Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award:
- Marsai Martin — Winner
- Alex R. Hibbert
- Ethan Hutchison
- Lonnie Chavis
- Michael Epps
- Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award:
- Naomi Osaka — Winner
- A'ja Wilson
- Candace Parker
- Claressa Shields
- Serena Williams
- Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award:
- Lebron James — Winner
- Kyrie Irving
- Patrick Mahomes
- Russell Westbrook
- Russell Wilson
- Stephen Curry
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
- Bree Runway, United Kingdom — Winner
- Arlo Parks — United Kingdom
- Bramsito — France
- Elaine — South Africa
- MC Dricka — Brazil
- Ronisia — France
- Tems — Nigeria
BET, Parmount+ and CBS News are all owned by ViacomCBS.