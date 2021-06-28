2021 BET Awards: Full list of winners and nominees

The 21st annual BET awards returned Sunday night with the theme "Year of the Black Woman." Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where a live audience attended for the first time since the pandemic began.

"Celebrating Black women isn't a fad or a trend it's a forever mood" Henson said, opening up the show. "There is more than enough room for all of us to thrive, because can't nobody be like me and can't nobody be you like you."

Critically acclaimed rapper and actress Queen Latifah received this year's Lifetime Achievement Award for her "amazing success" throughout her decades-long career. Rappers Lil Kim, Rapsody, MC Lyte and Monie Love honored the entertainer with a performance of her songs "Ladies First" and "U.N.I.T.Y.." Queen Latifah then gave a speech, expressing her gratitude.

Queen Latifah accepts the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Bennett Raglin

"I want to thank BET for creating an outlet for beautiful Blackness to thrive, to shine," Queen Latifah said while accepting her award. "When we couldn't get played on the radio in other places, we couldn't get our videos played in other places, there was BET that allowed us to be in our fullness."

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was tied with DaBaby for having the most nominations of the night and took home awards for "Best Female Hip Hop Artist," "Best Collaboration," "Viewer's Choice" and "Video of the Year."

Rap legend DMX, who died from a heart attack earlier this year, was honored at the ceremony with a special tribute performance from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz and Michael K. Williams.

Andra Day, the City Girls, DJ Khaled, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Nas X, Kirk Franklin and Migos were among stars who performed at the annual award ceremony.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners:

Album of the Year

"Heaux Tales" Jazmine Sullivan — Winner

"Ungodly Hour" — Chloe x Halle

"King's Disease" — Nas

"Good News" — Megan Thee Stallion

"Blame it on Baby" — DaBaby

"After Hours" — The Weeknd

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

H.E.R. — Winner

Beyoncé

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

Sza

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

Chris Brown — Winner

6LACK

Anderson .Paak

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best Group

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic — Winner

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Best Collaboration

"WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner



"Rockstar" — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Popstar" — DJ Khaled ft. Drake

"What's Poppin (Remix)" — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

"Cry Baby" — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby

"For the Night" — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Lil Baby — Winner

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion — Winner

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Latto

Saweetie

Video of the Year

"WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner

"Up" — Cardi B

"Do It" — Chloe x Halle

"Go Crazy" — Chris Brown and Young Thug

"Laugh Now Cry Later" — Drake ft. Lil Durk

"Leave the Door Open" — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

Video Director of the Year

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard — Winner

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams



Best New Artist

Giveon — Winner

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

"Strong God" — Kirk Franklin

"In Jesus Name" — Bebe Winans

"Never Lost" — Cece Winans

"Hold Us Together" — H.E.R.

"Thank You For It All" — Marvin Sapp

"Touch From You" — Tamela Mann

BET Her Award

"Good Days" Sza — Winner

"So Done" — Alicia Keys ft. Khalid

"Baby Mama" — Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper

"Anti Queen" — Bri Steves

"Baby Girl" — Chloe x Halle

"Rooted" — Ciara ft. Ester Dean

Best International Act

Burna Boy, Nigeria — Winner

Aya Nakamura — France

Diamond Platnumz — Tanzania

Emicida — Brazil

Headie One — United Kingdom

Wizkid — Nigeria

Young T & Bugsey — United Kingdom

Youssopha — France

Viewer's Choice Award

"Savage (Remix)" Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – Winner

"WAP" – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Rockstar" – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Popstar" – DJ Khaled ft. Drake

"Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake ft. Lil Durk

"The Bigger Picture" – Lil Baby

"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic

Best Movie

"Judas and the Black Messiah" — Winner

"Coming 2 America"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"One Night in Miami"

"Soul"

"The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Actress

Andra Day — Winner

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman — Winner

Aldis Hodge

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award:

Marsai Martin — Winner

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Naomi Osaka — Winner

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award:

Lebron James — Winner

Kyrie Irving

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

Bree Runway, United Kingdom — Winner

Arlo Parks — United Kingdom

Bramsito — France

Elaine — South Africa

MC Dricka — Brazil

Ronisia — France

Tems — Nigeria

BET, Parmount+ and CBS News are all owned by ViacomCBS.