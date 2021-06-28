Live

Watch CBSN Live

2021 BET Awards: Recap and highlights

The 21st annual BET Awards returned Sunday night with the theme "Year of the Black Woman." Actress Taraji P. Henson hosted, and Queen Latifah accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award. CBS Los Angeles has a recap.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.