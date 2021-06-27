2021 BET Awards: Full list of winners and nominees
The 21st annual BET awards will return Sunday night with the theme "Year of the Black Woman." Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson will host the ceremony from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, where a live audience will attend for the first time since the pandemic began.
"Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist," Connie Orlando, executive vice president of music programming & strategy at BET, said in a statement. "We are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year's show, recognizing them for everything they've accomplished and applauding them for what's to come."
Critically acclaimed rapper and actress Queen Latifah will receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Award for her "amazing success" throughout her decades-long career.
Rap legend DMX, who died from a heart attack earlier this year, will be honored at the ceremony with a special tribute performance from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda and more.
The 2021 BET Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. Entertainment Tonight will begin coverage at 6 p.m. ET, which you can watch on ETlive.com and Paramount+.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners:
Album of the Year
- "Ungodly Hour" — Chloe x Halle
- "King's Disease" — Nas
- "Heaux Tales" — Jazmine Sullivan
- "Good News" — Megan Thee Stallion
- "Blame it on Baby" — DaBaby
- "After Hours" — The Weeknd
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
- Beyonce
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhené Aiko
- Summer Walker
- Sza
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
- 6LACK
- Anderson .Paak
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
Best Group
- 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
- Chloe X Halle
- Chris Brown & Young Thug
- City Girls
- Migos
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Best Collaboration
- "WAP" — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- "Rockstar" — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- "Popstar" — DJ Khaled ft. Drake
- "What's Poppin (Remix)" — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
- "Cry Baby" — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby
- "For the Night" — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doja Cat
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Latto
- Saweetie
Video of the Year
- "Up" — Cardi B
- "WAP" — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- "Do It" — Chloe x Halle
- "Go Crazy" — Chris Brown and Young Thug
- "Laugh Now Cry Later" — Drake ft. Lil Durk
- "Leave the Door Open" — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Best New Artist
- Coi Leray
- Flo Milli
- Giveon
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Pooh Shiesty
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
- "In Jesus Name" — Bebe Winans
- "Never Lost" — Cece Winans
- "Hold Us Together" — H.E.R.
- "Strong God" — Kirk Franklin
- "Thank You For It All" — Marvin Sapp
- "Touch From You" — Tamela Mann
BET Her Award
- "So Done" — Alicia Keys ft. Khalid
- "Baby Mama" — Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper
- "Anti Queen" — Bri Steves
- "Baby Girl" — Chloe x Halle
- "Rooted" — Ciara ft. Ester Dean
- "Good Days" — Sza
Best International Act
- Aya Nakamura — France
- Burna Boy — Nigeria
- Diamond Platnumz — Tanzania
- Emicida — Brazil
- Headie One — United Kingdom
- Wizkid — Nigeria
- Young T & Bugsey — United Kingdom
- Youssopha — France
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
- Arlo Parks — United Kingdom
- Bramsito — France
- Bree Runway — United Kingdom
- Elaine — South Africa
- MC Dricka — Brazil
- Ronisia — France
- Tems — Nigeria
