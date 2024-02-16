We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The best pet insurance companies in Texas offer comprehensive and cost-effective care. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Taking care of your pet also means taking care of your finances so that you can afford necessities like pet food and vet visits. Yet medical costs for dogs and cats can get expensive if you're paying out of pocket. Unexpected surgeries, cancer and other ailments could easily set you back thousands of dollars. But pet parents can buy pet insurance to reduce the risk of facing these costs on their own.

When looking for the best pet insurance, though, it's important to realize that not every pet insurance company operates in every state. If you're looking for the best pet insurance companies in Texas, it helps to know which companies to choose from.

Start by getting a free pet insurance quote here to learn more.

Best pet insurance companies in Texas

Here are the best pet insurance companies in Massachusetts, broken down into seven categories.

Best for flexibility: Embrace

Not all pet parents are looking for the same things out of their pet insurance, so Embrace gives you lots of ways to customize your policy. Adjust levers like your annual reimbursement limit — potentially even choosing the unlimited reimbursement option for dogs and cats up to 14 years old — along with the deductible, reimbursement percentage, exam fee coverage, prescription drug coverage and wellness add-ons to get the plan that suits you.

Learn more about your options with Embrace here today.

Best for cost: Figo

For both dogs and cats, Figo has some of the most affordable policies, and it's one of the best pet insurance companies in Texas all around. Costco members may also be eligible for discounts on Figo policies, making it even more affordable.

Keep in mind that the lowest-price pet insurance company in Texas can vary based on factors like the type of pet, breed, age and the type of policy you choose. So, it's possible that in some circumstances there are less expensive options, but Figo comes out on top as the best pet insurance for cost based on its competitive prices while still providing comprehensive policies.

Learn more about Figo now.

Best for comprehensive coverage: Spot

Like with human health insurance, there can be a lot of variation in terms of what different pet insurance policies cover. If you want comprehensive coverage, the best pet insurance company in Texas is Spot.

From prescription foods to behavioral issues to dental illnesses, Spot covers many areas of pet care that not all insurers do. Plus, Spot covers exam fees related to covered conditions as part of its base policies, rather than this being an add-on.

Get a free price quote from Spot today.

Best for quick reimbursement: Lemonade

Pet insurance can help you avoid costly vet bills, but in many cases you still have to pay upfront and wait until your insurer pays you back. So, if you want the best pet insurance for quick reimbursement, Lemonade is a speedy provider, thanks to the use of AI and its highly-rated app. With some claims, you can get reimbursed within minutes, and even if the claim isn't eligible for almost instant approval, Lemonade often approves claims within a couple of days. Note that the timeframe to file a claim with Lemonade differs in Texas; you must do so within 90 days of the treatment.

Learn more about Lemonade's quick reimbursements here.

Best for dogs: AKC Pet Insurance

It's hard to find pet insurance for dogs that covers pre-existing conditions, but AKC Pet Insurance in Texas does for both curable and incurable pre-existing conditions once you've had coverage continuously for 365 days.

It's not necessarily the cheapest option you'll find, but in addition to this pre-existing conditions benefit, AKC Pet Insurance has an exclusive partnership with the American Kennel Club (AKC). If you register your dog with the AKC, you'll get a free 30-day accident and illness plan in Texas with AKC Pet Insurance, so that could give you an opportunity to try this plan out.

Get started with AKC here today.

Best for cats: Pumpkin

To protect your feline, Pumpkin is a great option considering it has no breed or upper age limits, and the insurer doesn't reduce your coverage as your pet gets older. Plus, Pumpkin provides comprehensive coverage for areas like prescription food for covered conditions, as well as both in-person and virtual vet exam fees for accidents and illnesses. And all plans have 90% reimbursement rates.

Best for direct vet payments: Trupanion

Lastly, if you're looking for the best pet insurance for direct vet payments, rather than you having to pay upfront before getting reimbursed, then Trupanion is a great option. The company says that over 60% of direct vet payments are made within 60 seconds. And even if your vet doesn't take direct pay, Trupanion says over 70% of claims are reimbursed within 24 hours.

The bottom line

Choosing the best pet insurance in Texas depends somewhat on what you're hoping to get out of your coverage. Some providers excel at fast reimbursements, whereas others stand out for their flexibility or comprehensiveness. But overall, choosing any of these pet insurance companies in Texas can help you reduce the risk of unaffordable vet bills and enable you to get your furry companion the care they deserve.