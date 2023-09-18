Best pet insurance companies for dogs 2023

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance for dogs can be both cost-effective and valuable. Getty Images

If your dog gets sick or injured, would you be able to afford veterinary costs? While you might be able to handle minor ailments out of your own pocket, issues like surgeries or cancer treatments can cost thousands of dollars and quickly cause financial trouble. So, rather than ending up in the tough spot between draining your finances or foregoing important care for your beloved pet, many people buy pet insurance.

But what's the best pet insurance for dogs?

Unlike human health insurance, pet insurance typically can be used at your vet of choice. So, you generally don't have to choose based on what insurance your preferred provider takes.

Instead, you might comparison shop for the best dog insurance based on factors like the price of premiums, flexibility in setting your coverage and the scope of coverage. In some cases, you might find that going with a low-cost provider is the best option, whereas some people might prefer more robust coverage in exchange for higher premiums.

Here, we'll take a closer look at some of the best pet insurance for dogs across multiple categories. If you're in the market for pet insurance then start by getting a free price quote.

Best pet insurance companies for dogs

Here are some of the best pet insurance companies, broken down into six different categories.

Best for comprehensive coverage: Fetch by the Dodo

Fetch by the Dodo stands out for offering comprehensive dog insurance. In addition to standard accidents and illness, Fetch provides comprehensive dental coverage (although teeth cleaning is typically not covered), as well as coverage for breed-specific issues, like hip dysplasia or breathing problems.

Fetch policies also include vet fees for sick visits, as well as alternative treatments like acupuncture. Plus, Fetch offers unique benefits like up to $1,000 per year if pet parents require hospitalization of their own for four days or more, as well as up to $1,000 per year to help find a missing pet.

Fetch also has a highly rated mobile app that can be used to submit and track claims. Learn more about Fetch by the Dodo now.

Best for flexibility: Embrace

If you want to customize your pet insurance coverage, Embrace is a great option. Depending on your state, you may be eligible for a wide range of options in terms of annual deductibles, annual reimbursement limits and reimbursement percentages.

You can also choose from add-on coverages, including for exam visits and prescriptions, along with an optional wellness plan that provides reimbursements for preventative care.

Plus, Embrace pet insurance policies come with a 24/7 telehealth service for times when you don't necessarily want or need to see a vet in person right away. Explore your pet insurance options with Embrace.

Best for quick reimbursement: Lemonade

With the use of AI and a robust mobile app, Lemonade says that it can approve some claims in just minutes, which can lead to an almost instant reimbursement. The process works by going to Lemonade's mobile app to file a claim, answering questions from an AI assistant, recording a short video about your pet's situation, and uploading vet documents. If approved, Lemonade will then send funds directly to your bank account.

Just note that Lemonade pet insurance currently operates in 37 states but has plans to grow more. Learn more here now.

Best for direct vet payments: Pets Best

Many pet parents choose pet insurance because veterinary costs can be hard to pay out of pocket, yet many plans require you to pay your vet first and get reimbursed later. However, Pets Best is one of the top pet insurance providers that can be particularly helpful by directly making payments to your vet, rather than making you go through a reimbursement process.

Doing so still requires submitting a claim and having your vet sign a release form, but that can still be a smoother experience than worrying about putting a large bill on your own credit or debit card. Get started with Pets Best here.

Best for mobile app experience: Figo

If you want a great digital experience from your pet insurance provider, consider Figo. The pet insurer's Pet Cloud app has a 4.8 rating on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Not only can the app be used to submit claims and get reimbursed quickly, but it can also be used to access things like Figo's included telehealth service and help you keep track of your pet's digital records. Plus, Figo's app can connect you with resources like other nearby pet parents, daycare providers and pet-friendly restaurants.

Learn more about Figo today!

Best for cost: Odie

If you're looking for the lowest-cost pet insurance for dogs, a good place to try is Odie. While rates can vary depending on factors like your location, breed and the coverage you opt for, Odie generally has some of the best pet insurance prices.

For accident-only pet insurance, plans start at $9/month for dogs. For illness and injury plans, the average dog insurance cost with Odie for a three-year-old mixed breed is $45/month. But it's certainly possible to find plans significantly below this average, such as if you choose a high deductible.

For example, a three-year-old mixed breed dog in Southern California could get insured for $14.01/month with an 80% reimbursement rate, a $1,000 deductible, and a $40,000 annual limit.

The bottom line

Choosing one of these pet insurance companies can help you care for your furry friend while protecting your finances. As with any type of insurance, you should shop around for the best pet insurance costs and features that make sense for your situation.

It's easy to get quotes by going to pet insurers' websites and filling out a few details, like your pet's age and breed. From there, you can see what plan works best for you.