Pet ownership can be rewarding, but it can also be expensive, especially if your furry friend gets sick or injured.

If you have pet insurance, though, you may be able to reduce pricey veterinary bills or even see them covered altogether. In some cases, it can even cover preventative care and vaccinations, too. Not all pet insurance policies are the same, however, and costs, coverage options and reimbursement options vary by location and from one insurer to the next.

Are you looking to get your pet covered in Pennsylvania? Below, we've broken down the best pet insurance companies to choose from in the state.

Best pet insurance companies in Pennsylvania

Here are the best pet insurance companies in Pennsylvania, broken down into seven categories.

Best for flexibility: Embrace

If you want flexibility in building out your pet insurance policy, Embrace Pet Insurance is your answer. You can customize your deductible, reimbursement level and limits, and there are optional add-ons for things like prescriptions, vet exam fees and preventative services. Policyholders also get access to a 24/7 emergency vet line.

Best for cost: Lemonade

For the cheapest pet insurance policy, look to Lemonade. With our sample pet (a 5-year-old, medium, mixed-breed dog in Philadelphia), the online insurance company came in with the lowest quote by far — just $30 per month.

Lemonade also offers a host of add-on coverage options, including ones for preventative care, behavioral conditions, vet exam fees, physical therapy and even end-of-life and remembrance costs.

Best for quick reimbursement: Figo

If you want to get reimbursed as quickly as possible, consider Figo. The company touts its "lightning fast claims" process and says that most of its claims are closed within just three days. Figo also offers a wide range of plans — "value" plans, "high coverage" plans, and customizable ones, too. You can add on extra coverage for exam fees and wellness services, too.

Best for direct vet payments: PetsBest

Most pet insurance companies require you to foot the vet bills and then get reimbursed later on. With PetsBest, though, you can sign up for Direct Vet Pay, which will pay your veterinarian directly — no reimbursement necessary. If that weren't enough, the company also offers a 24/7 vet emergency line and some of the lowest premiums on our list.

Best for cats: AKC

AKC Pet Insurance is a smart choice if you're insuring a feline friend. The company offers affordable premiums and its policies are fully customizable. Add-ons include coverage for hereditary conditions, exam fees, wellness, burial/cremation and breeding. Annual limits range from $2,500 to unlimited.

Best for dogs: MetLife

For the dog in your life, look to MetLife. The company has no breed exclusions or upper age limit, and policies cover prescriptions, diagnostics, and even some holistic and alternative therapies. MetLife also processes most reimbursements within 10 days, and policyholders can chat with a licensed veterinarian anytime 24/7.

Best for comprehensive coverage: Nationwide

Nationwide is a good option if you want solid coverage and no annual limits. The insurer offers unlimited accident and illness coverage and at premiums less than those on more limited plans with other companies. You can also opt for wellness coverage and, if you have an exotic pet or bird, insure them while you're at it (it's one of the few companies that offers avian and exotic pet insurance).

Shop around

While these may be the best pet insurance companies in Pennsylvania, it's still important to shop around and compare quotes from at least a few insurers. This will ensure you get not only the lowest premiums but the best possible coverage for your pet, too.