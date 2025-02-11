Monty the giant schnauzer wins Best in Show. See the Westminster Dog Show highlights in photos.
/ CBS/AP
The 149th Westminster Kennel Club dog show put about 2,500 dogs of all sizes to the test and Monty the giant schnauzer came out on top Tuesday night, winning the prestigious Best in Show title at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Four finalists were chosen Monday: a bichon frisé called Neal, a whippet and repeat runner-up known as Bourbon, a shih tzu called Comet who's been a finalist before, and a German shepherd named Mercedes, who came in second last year.
Judges picked three more finalists Tuesday evening: an English springer spaniel called Freddie, Monty, who won his group for a third straight year, and Archer the Skye terrier, who, unsurprisingly, came out of the terrier group.
Who won the Westminster Dog Show?
Monty the giant schnauzer bested the other six finalists to win Best in Show.
Bourbon the whippet was once again runner-up, marking the third time she was named Reserve Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show. Bourbon had been brought out of retirement to compete at this year's show.
Each dog was judged according to how closely it matched the ideal for its breed. Winners get a trophy, ribbons and bragging rights, but no cash prize.
Westminster Dog Show categories
The canines competed in groups before each group winner advanced to the Best in Show competition. There are four placements in seven group categories: hound, toy, non-sporting, herding, sporting, working and terrier.
Westminster also featured agility and obedience championships, held Saturday. The agility prize went to a border collie named Vanish, and an Australian shepherd called Willie triumphed in obedience.
See the Westminster dog show in photos
Every dog at Westminster is a titled champion, but they also are household pets. Some also do therapy work, search-and-rescue or other canine jobs.
"A good German shepherd is an all-purpose dog," said co-breeder and co-owner Sheree Moses Combs of Wardensville, West Virginia. Some of her pups have become service dogs for wounded veterans, she said.