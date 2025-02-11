Monty the giant schnauzer wins Best in Show. See the Westminster Dog Show highlights in photos.

"Best in Show" awarded Tuesday night at 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show "Best in Show" awarded Tuesday night at 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 00:22

The 149th Westminster Kennel Club dog show put about 2,500 dogs of all sizes to the test and Monty the giant schnauzer came out on top Tuesday night, winning the prestigious Best in Show title at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Four finalists were chosen Monday: a bichon frisé called Neal, a whippet and repeat runner-up known as Bourbon, a shih tzu called Comet who's been a finalist before, and a German shepherd named Mercedes, who came in second last year.

Judges picked three more finalists Tuesday evening: an English springer spaniel called Freddie, Monty, who won his group for a third straight year, and Archer the Skye terrier, who, unsurprisingly, came out of the terrier group.

Who won the Westminster Dog Show?

Monty the giant schnauzer bested the other six finalists to win Best in Show.

Bourbon the whippet was once again runner-up, marking the third time she was named Reserve Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show. Bourbon had been brought out of retirement to compete at this year's show.

Each dog was judged according to how closely it matched the ideal for its breed. Winners get a trophy, ribbons and bragging rights, but no cash prize.

Westminster Dog Show categories

The canines competed in groups before each group winner advanced to the Best in Show competition. There are four placements in seven group categories: hound, toy, non-sporting, herding, sporting, working and terrier.

Westminster also featured agility and obedience championships, held Saturday. The agility prize went to a border collie named Vanish, and an Australian shepherd called Willie triumphed in obedience.

See the Westminster dog show in photos

A German Shepherd and its owner are pictured in the judging area during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Every dog at Westminster is a titled champion, but they also are household pets. Some also do therapy work, search-and-rescue or other canine jobs.

"A good German shepherd is an all-purpose dog," said co-breeder and co-owner Sheree Moses Combs of Wardensville, West Virginia. Some of her pups have become service dogs for wounded veterans, she said.

Bourbon, a Whippet dog breed, wins the Hound group during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in New York. Heather Khalifa / AP

Archer, a Skye Terrier, competes in the terrier competition during the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP

Monty the giant schnauzer at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2025, in New York City. / Getty Images

A Golden Retriever and owner compete during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Comet the Shih Tzu, 1st Place winner of the Toy Group, during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

An Old English Sheepdog and owner compete during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

A Dogue de Bordeaux rests during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Andres Kudacki / Getty Images

A bichon frisé is groomed backstage during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Group Judging at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 10, 2025, in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

A Shiba Inu and its owner are pictured in the judging area during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Royce, the Havanese, 2nd place winner of the Toy Group, during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Valentina, the Miniature Pinscher, 4th place winner of the Toy Group, during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

A handler walks her English Springer Spaniel dog and Sporting Group winner during the Best in Show of the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Getty Images

A handler rests holding her Saint Bernard dog the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Andres Kudacki / Getty Images

A Komondor dog competes during at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Andres Kudacki / Getty Images

Bedlington Terrier dogs look on after a competition during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Andres Kudacki / Getty Images

A dog and owner compete during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Feb. 11, 2025. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

A Weimaraner and owner compete during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images