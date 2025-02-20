Breakfast snack packs sold at Kroger, Meijer stores in 13 states are recalled

Breakfast snack packs sold at Kroger and Meijer stores in 13 states are being recalled because they contain wheat and eggs that are not listed on the label, posing a risk of serious reactions if eaten by those allergic to either ingredient, according to a notice posted Wednesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves 694 cases of "Berry Buddies, berries & pancakes," distributed in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, Naturipe, a global producer of berries based in Salinas, California, stated in the recall.

Recalled "Berry Buddies" breakfast snack product made by Naturipe. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Usually found in the refrigerated section of the stores, in the produce or deli departments, the recalled product comes in 2.1 oz. / 60 grams, colored plastic package marked with lot #1097901 on the top with an expiration date of 2/25/2025.

People with a wheat or egg allergy or sensitivity should not consume the recalled products and should instead throw them out or return for a refund. Those with questions can call at 1-239-598-6045 or email info@naturipefarms.com.

The recall came after it was determined that the wrong back label was placed on the back of the package due to a since-fixed production failure, the recall notice stated.

An estimated 8% of American children, or about 1 in 13 kids, and 6% of adults have food allergies, with reactions occurring within minutes or hours and symptoms ranging from mild to life-threatening, federal officials say.

The nine leading causes of food allergies in the U.S. are milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans and sesame, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA and the FDA both have laws requiring that all ingredients in a food product be listed on the label.