Bernie Sanders suspends campaign events after getting stents

Leading Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is recovering after doctors found a blockage in one artery and inserted two stents. Sanders is canceling his campaign events until further notice, according to his senior adviser Jeff Weaver.

"During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort," Weaver said in a statement. "Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

At 78, the Vermont senator is the oldest Democratic contender for president.

Sanders' campaign had just announced he raised $23.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Sanders, who is consistently in the top three polling candidates, is expected to be on the debate stage in Ohio next month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.