Israel's Netanyahu says he was treated for prostate cancer, delayed the news so Iran wouldn't use it as "propaganda"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was treated for early-stage prostate cancer 18 months ago, he revealed Friday, saying he delayed making the news public so Iran would not use it as "propaganda against Israel."

In a post on X, Netanyahu said he had an early-stage malign tumor — "a tiny spot of less than a centimeter" — that was successfully removed a year and a half ago, and that he is now in "excellent physical condition."

His annual medical report was due to be published two months ago, he added, but he "requested a delay" to prevent Iran from spreading "even more false propaganda against Israel."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony commemorating Israel's Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers, in Jerusalem, on April 21, 2026. Ilia YEFIMOVICH / POOL /AFP via Getty Images

Netanyahu went on to use his treatment for the condition as a metaphor for his leadership of Israel.

"You already know me," he wrote. "When I'm given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. This is true on the national level and also on the personal level."

The news comes with Netanyahu set to visit the White House in the next few weeks to discuss a more sustainable peace with Iran than the current fragile ceasefire.

The Israeli prime minister has visited the White House a record six times since President Trump returned to office in early 2025.

On Thursday evening, Israel extended their ongoing U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Lebanon by a further three weeks, though Hezbollah and Israeli military forces continue to exchange fire.