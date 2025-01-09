Los Angeles wildfires devastated on Malibu, Altadena and more. See the before-and-after photos

Before and after images showing the devastation to businesses and homes in Altadena Before and after images showing the devastation to businesses and homes in Altadena 01:09

Multiple wildfires are causing devastation in the greater Los Angeles area, destroying homes, businesses and landscapes.

Before-and-after images show how the blazes have affected the city. The Palisades Fire, the largest in the area, burned over a thousand structures in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood west of Malibu. The Eaton Fire, the second-biggest fire, is burning in northern Los Angeles, near Pasadena.

Smaller fires, including the Hurst Fire, the Lidia Fire and the Sunset Fire have also erupted within the sprawling county. Firefighters have controlled the Sunset Fire, and the Hurst and Lidia Fire are both partially contained as of Thursday afternoon.

The slider tools show before and after images from fires burning across Los Angeles. Use the tool to show more of either side of the image.

Before and after images

Use the toggles below to slide between before and after images from wildfires burning around the Los Angeles area.