Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Bed Bath & Beyond executive says company won't open any California stores

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Read Full Bio
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Read Full Bio
Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

Bed Bath & Beyond returns with new Nashville store
Bed Bath & Beyond returns with new store in Nashville 01:00

Bed Bath & Beyond fans in California nostalgic for the in-store experience will have to make do with the company's website after an executive said the retailer won't open any stores in the Golden State.

Marcus Lemonis, executive chairman of Bed Bath & Beyond, said in a statement on Wednesday that the business environment in California makes it difficult for retailers to operate. 

"California has created one of the most overregulated, expensive and risky environments for businesses in America," he said. "It's a system that makes it harder to employ people, harder to keep doors open and harder to deliver value to customers."

"This decision isn't about politics — it's about reality," Lemonis added.

The company's announcement comes just weeks after the Brand House Collective, the specialty retailer that manages the Bed Bath & Beyond brand owned by Beyond Inc., opened its first in-person store in Nashville after Bed Bath & Beyond shuttered hundreds of locations in declaring bankruptcy in 2023. 

In addition to giving the store a new name — Bed Bath & Beyond Home — Brand House said it would honor legacy coupons, the big white and blue paper slips that have become synonymous with the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

At the time of the new store's launch, a spokesperson for the Brand House Collective said it was planning to open four additional Bed Bath and Beyond Home stores in the Nashville area.

The company also has its sights set on expanding in other markets. Brand House Collective spokesperson Amy Sullivan told CBS MoneyWatch on Wednesday that the company plans to open additional physical stores in different cities in a "curated, smaller format."

"We intend to convert the vast majority of our existing Kirkland's fleet into Bed Bath & Beyond stores while also pursuing new real estate opportunities," she said. 

Kirkland's, which is based in Nashville, rebranded as the Brand House Collective in July.

"We'd love to bring the brand back to every city, but it has to make sense for our customers and for the business," she said. "Until conditions change, California won't be on our Bed Bath & Beyond roadmap."

Mary Cunningham

Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue