Bed Bath & Beyond is back with a slightly different name and a promise to honor legacy coupons

Bed Bath & Beyond is making a comeback under a slightly different name, more than two years after filing for bankruptcy.

The first Bed Bath & Beyond Home store will open in Nashville on Friday, a new version of the former big box retail store known for selling home furnishings, appliances and more, at mid-range prices. Overseeing the opening is The Brand House Collective, formerly known as Kirkland's, which manages a portfolio of retail stores including Beyond Inc.'s Bed Bath & Beyond Home, Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby and Overstock.

"We will be testing and learning the right inventory mix by category and by brand, but the look and feel of the stores will be a transition from the original Bed Bath and Beyond stores with a tighter focus on Seasonal Home Decor, Bedroom furnishings, and Bath and Laundry products," Starr Hudgens, chief of staff at the Brand House Collective, told CBS MoneyWatch.

The Brand House Collective announced the opening of the Nashville store late last month.

"We're proud to reintroduce one of retail's most iconic names with the launch of Bed Bath & Beyond Home, beautifully reimagined for how families gather at home today," Amy Sullivan, CEO of The Brand House Collective, said at the time.

To lure former customers back in the door, Brand House said it would honor legacy Bed Bath & Beyond coupons — the big white and blue paper slips that have long been associated with the company.

"The coupon we all know and love is back and for those who need one, a fresh version will be waiting at the door," the company said in the announcement.

Asked whether Brand House plans to open more stores under the Bed Bath & Beyond Home moniker, Hudgens said, "We are opening four additional Bed Bath and Beyond Home stores in the Nashville market and will be in an aggressive learn and react posture to determine appropriate merchandising, brand, and strategy shifts to make as we plan our opening strategy for 2026."

The opening of the Nashville location marks a new chapter for the discount retailer which struggled to stay afloat amid depressed sales and the takeoff of online shopping. The company finally got into the e-commerce game after naming Mark Tritton, a former top Target executive, as CEO in 2019. But by then the company was too far behind top competitors, according to experts.

The company had over 300 brick-and-mortar locations before closing all of them after it entered Chapter 11 proceedings in April 2023. Months later, it announced it would return as an online home furnishings brand under its new owner Overstock.com. In 2024, Overstock.com made a bid to sell Bed Bath & Beyond products at over 100 of its Container Store locations in an effort to revive the struggling retail chain with the help of the Bed Bath & Beyond name.

With the opening of the Bed Bath & Beyond Home store in Tennessee, Brand House Collective is taking a major step is resurrecting its troubled retail brands, according to John Bringardner, executive editor at Debtwire, an analytics platform that tracks companies in debt.

"The company has undertaken a massive turnaround effort, closing underperforming store locations, reducing excess inventory and creating a fresh new look and marketing plan," Bringardner told CBS MoneyWatch. "But its underlying financials remain deeply troubled and the success of the relaunch will be an uphill battle."

Bed Bath & Beyond opened as a privately held business in 1971 and went public in 1992. It once had thousands of stores globally, according to data from Statista.