Bear found sitting on stove inside Kentucky home after crashing through ceiling

A black bear crashed through the ceiling of a home in southeastern Kentucky last week and ended up on top of a stove, state wildlife officials said.

Photos show the furry intruder perched on top of the stove in the kitchen, where a warden and local sheriff's deputy discovered the animal before chasing it from the property through an open door. The incident happened at a Bell County residence last Wednesday at around 5 a.m., according to the law enforcement branch of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"After taking a look around, it was determined that the bear had climbed up a ladder outside and squeezed through an opening in the attic," the department said in a Facebook post. "The bear then fell through the ceiling into the residence below."

Another photo, taken inside the house, showed a square-shaped hole in the ceiling where the bear apparently burst through as it fell.

Officials did not estimate the size of the bear or say whether the animal was injured.

Following a gradual population decline in the region, black bears have returned to Kentucky over the last two decades and are inhabiting the state in increasing numbers, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, which says the animals are primarily found in eastern areas.

Wildlife officials also note that black bears are typically elusive and tend to avoid humans unless they have been exposed to sources of human food. That and their curiosity mean seeing bears near places where people live "is relatively common" in parts of Kentucky, the Fish and Wildlife department writes on its website.

"Bears have an incredible sense of smell and are likely being lured by some type of food attractant. These attractants typically include garbage, pet food, and birdfeeders," the site reads. "The best thing to do is identify the attractant and remove the source. Bears will move on after realizing their is no food to be obtained."