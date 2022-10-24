Washington wildlife agents kill mother bear that injured woman after she let her dog outside; 2 cubs captured

Wildlife authorities in Washington state killed a black bear Saturday after it charged and injured a woman near a downtown park in the Bavarian-styled town of Leavenworth.

The woman had let out her dog at around 7 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at a hospital.

Wildlife officers using a Karelian bear dog found and killed a sow later that morning. Two cubs, about 9 months old, "captured, assessed, and transported" to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

"We are extremely thankful that the victim is receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter," Captain Mike Jewell said in a statement. "Public safety is our priority; our officers and staff were quick to mobilize to locate the animal and secure the scene."

Leavenworth is on the east side of the Cascade Mountains in central Washington. The property where the woman was attacked is adjacent to Enchantment Park, a park near downtown Leavenworth with ball fields and walking trails.

The state's only recorded fatal black bear attack on a person was reported in 1974. Since 1970, state authorities have recorded 19 instances where black bears have injured people, the department said.

The department said it recommends carrying bear spray that is readily accessible and knowing how to use it.

The incident in Washington happened the same week as two grizzly bear attacks in Wyoming.