CBS/AP November 27, 2017, 6:42 AM

Mother, 19-month-old daughter killed in collision with black bear

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. -- Authorities say a woman and her 19-month-old daughter were killed when the car she was driving struck a black bear in Northern California on Thanksgiving evening.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Sean Fitzgerald says the 27-year-old woman was driving a Subaru Impreza on a rural road near San Andreas Thursday around 6 p.m. when a black bear came in front of the vehicle's path.

CBS Sacramento reports the collision happened on Highway 4 west of Holiday Mine Road.

The bear was struck and killed, and the impact of the bear killed the unidentified driver and her daughter, of Copperopolis. A 4-year-old boy in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

Fitzgerald said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The victims' names were not released pending notification of family.

