Bear attacks and critically injures woman walking her dog in Slovenia forest

Bear that attacked multiple people in Slovakia seen running across yard

A woman was in critical condition on Wednesday after a bear attack in a forested area outside Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana, police said.

The attack on Tuesday occurred at the edge of the forest in Skofljica, some 6 miles southeast of the capital, as the woman was walking her dog, police said.

The bear retreated into the forest after the attack and police have advised local residents to stay away and be cautious.

"There are several hunters in the field at the same time, who are responsible for possibly deterring bears from points where contact with humans could occur," police said. "If it is necessary to increase the number of hunters in the field, we will do so."

The incident came just days after authorities approved the culling of 206 brown bears, whose population in the area has grown to around 1,000 bears.

The small Alpine nation of just over 2 million people is widely forested with many protected nature zones. Authorities occasionally approve bear or wolf culls despite strong opposition from animal rights groups.

Two bear attacks on people were recorded in 2022, according to Slovenia's official STA news agency.

European brown bear (Ursus arctos), in the Notranjska forest, Slovenia, in a 2021 file photo. Sergio Pitamitz/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The nation of Slovakia, to the northeast, has also grappled with a surging brown bear population as well as attacks on humans.

Last month, lawmakers approved a plan to shoot about 350 brown bears in Slovakia after a man was mauled to death while walking in a forest there, the BBC reported.

In 2024, a woman died in Slovakia after being chased by a bear through dense forest and mountainous terrain.